| BRUSSELS, July 12
The European Ombudsman called
on Tuesday for the EU to tighten rules on commissioners taking
appointments on leaving office after former chief executive Jose
Manuel Barroso moved to a senior job at Goldman Sachs.
Heavy criticism has been aimed at the former Portuguese
premier for taking the Brexit-linked London job at the U.S.
bank, 20 months after stepping down as European Commission
president.
Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly said adhering to technical rules
did not absolve former staff of a wider duty to show
"integrity".
"The EU treaty states that former commissioners should
behave with integrity and discretion when it comes to certain
appointments or benefits," the standards watchdog said, noting a
"cooling off" period of 18 months when ex-commissioners must
seek clearance for new jobs to avoid conflicts of interest.
"Any suggestion that the spirit of the law is being ignored
risks undermining public trust in the EU," O'Reilly added.
Just two weeks ago, the Ombudsman condemned the failure of
Barroso's commission to deal adequately with an unnamed former
member who did not notify it of a job taken on. She called for
revisions to its code of conduct and the creation of sanctions.
On Friday, Goldman Sachs said it had hired Barroso, a
conservative who led the Commission for a decade until 2014, as
an adviser and non-executive chairman of its international
business.
He has said he hopes to bring his EU experience to bear as
the bank's London operation deals with Britain's imminent
negotiation of withdrawal from the European Union.
His appointment has drawn criticism, especially from the
European left which has long viewed Barroso with distrust since
his close involvement with U.S. President George W. Bush and
British Prime Minister Tony Blair in launching the Iraq War.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin joined the chorus on
Tuesday, telling reporters in Brussels: "If you have loved
Europe, you shouldn't do this to it, especially not now.
"But this doesn't surprise me from Mr. Barroso."
On Friday, Sapin's fellow Socialist, French Trade Minister
Matthias Fekl, tweeted: "Doing citizens a disservice,
self-service at Goldman Sachs: Barroso, shameful representative
of an old Europe which our generation is going to change."
It was a view shared by the pro-Brexit deputy editor of
London's Daily Telegraph, Allister Heath, who felt the
appointment did no credit to the bank:
"If Goldman was trying to reinforce the view that it, and
other big banks, are at the heart of a corporatist,
unaccountable nexus that connects business, finance and politics
- and whose elite members all end up working for each other and
doing backroom deals with one another - then it hired the right
person, in the right way and at the right time."
