LONDON Dec 2 London-focussed housebuilder
Berkeley said the number of reservations fell 20
percent in the first half of their financial year due to an
increase in property tax and the uncertainty created by the
Brexit vote.
Berkeley, which still posted a 34 percent increase in
pre-tax profit to 392.7 million pounds ($496 million) in the six
months to the end of October, said the fall in demand was caused
by the June 23 referendum and an increase on a property tax.
"This fall in volume is due to higher stamp duty, the
extraordinary attack on buy to let landlords - such an important
part of sustaining the London market and increasing the supply
of new homes - and the uncertainty caused by Brexit," the firm
said.
A buyer reserves a property when they pay to take it off the
market.
($1 = 0.7915 pounds)
