BERLIN Aug 31 European media conglomerate
Bertelsmann sees no reason to halt investments in
Great Britain after the June referendum vote to leave the
European Union, the company's chief executive told Reuters in an
interview.
"Our business in Great Britain is local and we do not expect
that circumstances will change significantly, which is why our
investments in our British business are ongoing," Chief
Executive Thomas Rabe said.
Bertelsmann gets about 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) of
annual revenues from Great Britain.
"We consider Great Britain as an open market and one of our
most important markets. We want to develop our position further
in Great Britain and continue to invest," Rabe said.
($1 = 0.8982 euros)
