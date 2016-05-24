* Polls give widely varying signals on referendum
* Betting odds point clearly to Britain staying in EU
* Majority of bets staked on "leave" vote next month
* But big money placed on Britons opting to remain
* Neither bookies nor polls saw outright Cameron victory
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 24 Investors seeking guidance on
whether Britons will vote to leave the European Union are
relying as much on bookmakers and punters as the established
trackers of political trends, opinion pollsters.
A month before the referendum, bookmakers' shops on British
high streets and betting exchanges on the internet are offering
something that the polling industry has failed to provide: a
clear trend.
Bookmakers are offering odds of 1/6 - indicating a more than
80 percent probability - that Britain will vote to remain in the
EU on June 23. By contrast, opinion polls present a confusing
picture of voters' intentions, with some saying the "remain"
camp has a big lead while others have put the two sides
neck-and-neck.
"Betting is the market's attempt to summarise the polls and
adjust for all of their fragilities," said Insight Investment
currency fund manager Paul Lambert. He says he looks more at the
odds than the polls when deciding how to trade currencies
affected by the vote - particularly sterling, but also the euro.
With most economists agreeing that the British economy would
take at least a short-term hit from a "Brexit", financial
markets are sensitive to any signals on how the nation will
vote, including opinion polls. Sterling strengthened sharply
last week after an IPSOS-MORI poll showed 55 percent supported
remaining in the EU, with only 37 percent backing Brexit.
But the polls' fragilities were exposed in last year's
parliamentary elections, when they failed to signal that Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives would win a majority.
This is one reason why investors are turning to the likes of
William Hill and Ladbrokes, betting-shop chains more
commonly associated with horse racing and football than
politics.
The bookmakers say they can set the odds to incorporate
nuances that the polls cannot, such as psychological research
suggesting that undecided voters tend to opt in the end for the
status quo. In this case, that means voting to keep Britain in a
bloc that it joined more than 40 years ago.
Investors also like the fact that the "bookies" and online
betting exchanges can adjust the odds in real time to reflect
developments that could affect the vote, allowing them to make
trading decisions faster.
GRAPHIC - Brexit odds vs the polls: tmsnrt.rs/1WNXpZy
GRAPHIC - Brexit poll trends: tmsnrt.rs/1Ke31HF
THE PRICE THAT PEOPLE ARE PAYING
When President Barack Obama warned last month that Britain
would be at the "back of the queue" for a trade deal with the
United States if it left the EU, the probability of Brexit on
betting website Betfair immediately fell to 31 percent from 33
percent before he began speaking.
"The price is the price that people are paying - it doesn't
get any more live than that, whereas polls have lags," said
Mizuho's head of hedge fund currency sales, Neil Jones.
While sterling jumped immediately on Obama's remarks,
investors had to wait several days for the first polls
incorporating the voters' reaction to be published. In the end,
they suggested Obama's intervention had little overall effect.
Bookmakers naturally aren't infallible. For instance,
Matthew Shaddick, head of political odds at Ladbrokes, said his
firm lost more than 1 million pounds ($1.45 million) on the 2015
election mainly because the Conservatives won an outright
majority - an event that few if any bookmakers, pollsters or
pundits saw coming.
However, Shaddick said the betting odds had clearly
signalled that the Conservatives would be the largest party in
parliament, whereas the polls implied a very close result.
A Scottish referendum in 2014 marked a more comfortable
victory for the bookies as the betting odds consistently implied
that voters would reject independence by a wide margin. In the
final run-up to the vote, one opinion poll put the independence
camp ahead, prompting sharp moves on the financial markets,
before the Scots voted "No" by 55 to 45 percent.
In some cases, the odds are set by the punters themselves.
Websites such as Betfair, owned by high-street bookmaker Paddy
Power, work as peer-to-peer gambling exchanges so punters bet
with each other.
Such sites allow gamblers to get in and out of positions,
much like stock or currency traders, so the odds react even
faster to news than traditional bookies' odds.
INFLUENTIAL CUSTOMERS
These are set by political betting specialists who consider
a wide variety of factors ranging from where the money is going
to their personal opinions, though they say they try to remain
as unbiased as possible.
They also watch which way influential customers are betting.
"Some customers' bets shape the market more than others, for
example political journalists' punts," said Paddy Power politics
specialist Stephanie Anderson.
That said, Britain's top reporters also failed to predict
the Conservative majority last year.
With the referendum odds stacked in favour of a vote to stay
in the EU, those wanting to "take a punt" with a small sum tend
to choose the more potentially profitable option, however
unlikely it is, bookies say. A 10-pound winning bet on "remain"
yields a return of less than 1.50 pounds after a month's wait at
the current odds. The same sum staked on a Brexit would return
40 pounds at the current 4/1 odds.
Paddy Power says 60 percent of its individual bets have been
on a Brexit, yet they make up only 14 percent of the total
amount staked. While the average size of a "leave" bet has been
36 pounds, the average bet on a "remain" vote is almost 10 times
that, at 333 pounds.
Some people in the financial markets are also placing
personal referendum bets, such as 69-year-old trader Simon
Cawkwell. Nicknamed "Evel Knievel" after the late motorbike
stunt rider for his audacious bets, Cawkwell is going against
the trend that Brexit punts are more modest: he has staked a
four-figure sum on a British departure from the EU.
PRIVATE BRIEFINGS
Political betting has become a serious business in recent
years for Britain's 6.3-billion-pound gambling industry, with
about 100 million pounds thought to have been staked on last
year's general election.
Bookies say the referendum could be Britain's biggest
political betting event, though the amount taken will probably
equate only to that staked on a single big football match.
Those who set the odds are increasingly in demand for
advice. Shaddick, who has a degree in political science and a
masters in statistics, says he is frequently invited to give
private briefings to investors.
"Ten years ago, political betting was just a novelty, PR-led
loss-leader for bookmakers," he said. "Now it's a serious part
of our business."
Outside the world of financial markets, views vary on the
wisdom of betting on the referendum.
Alastair Meeks, a 48-year-old lawyer, is going with the
flow; he plans to put several thousand pounds on Britain staying
in the EU. "I got into gambling through politics, rather than
into politics through gambling," he said. "I will increase my
commitments as we get closer (to the vote)."
But in southeast London, 67-year-old George Squires is
unenthusiastic. He visits the William Hill branch on Deptford
High Street four or five days a week to bet on horse racing.
Although he will vote in the referendum - to leave, because he
says "there are too many immigrants" - he will not bet on it.
"I watch the races on the telly. I can't watch an EU on the
telly," Squires said, adding that he wouldn't stay up to watch
the results on referendum night. "There's no fun at all in it."
($1 = 0.6912 pounds)
(editing by David Stamp)