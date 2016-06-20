LONDON, June 20 British insurance broking would
be better off if Britain remained in the European Union, an
industry trade association said on Monday.
The British Insurance Brokers' Association said in a
statement that while it remained apolitical, it had reached its
position following discussion with its members.
Britain votes in a referendum on Thursday on whether to
leave the EU.
Brexit would lead to uncertainty for businesses, while a
lack of access to the "passporting" system enabling financial
services to be sold across Europe could reduce business for
brokers and choice for consumers, BIBA said.
"A 'remain' vote would stimulate investment and boost
confidence that we will be able to continue to trade freely
under the EU freedom of services provision," BIBA chairman David
Hunt said in the statement.
Major insurers such as Lloyd's of London and
Legal & General have spoken in favour of Britain
remaining in the EU.
U.S. insurer AIG said last week it may look for a
European headquarters outside London if Britain voted
out.
But Dominic Burke, chief executive of broker Jardine Lloyd
Thompson, was among 110 signatories to a letter from
City of London figures earlier this year backing Brexit.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)