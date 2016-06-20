(Updates and recasts with European insurance bodies)
LONDON, June 20 Twenty-one European insurance
associations said on Monday it was in Britain's and the European
Union's interests for Britain to remain in the EU, and a British
insurance broking association said the sector would be better
off if Britain remained.
Britain votes in a referendum on Thursday on whether to
leave the EU.
The 21 trade bodies who signed an open letter released by
the Association of British Insurers (ABI) include those from
Norway and Switerland which are not in the European Union,
although both countries are part of the EU's single market.
"The UK is an active and positive partner which also has a
firm and critical eye and is willing to challenge as required,"
the trade bodies said.
"This brings results for the UK, and is healthy for the
whole of the EU."
The ABI did not sign the letter but has also said Britain
should remain in the EU.
The British Insurance Brokers' Association, meanwhile,
separately said on Monday it would be better for Britain to
remain in the EU.
Brexit would lead to uncertainty for businesses, while a
lack of access to the "passporting" system enabling financial
services to be sold across Europe could reduce business for
brokers and choice for consumers, BIBA said in a statement.
"A Remain vote would stimulate investment and boost
confidence that we will be able to continue to trade freely
under the EU freedom of services provision," BIBA chairman David
Hunt said in the statement.
Major insurers such as Lloyd's of London and
Legal & General have previously spoken in favour of
Britain remaining in the EU.
U.S. insurer AIG said last week it may look for a
European headquarters outside London if Britain voted
out.
But Dominic Burke, chief executive of broker Jardine Lloyd
Thompson, was among 110 signatories to a letter from
City of London figures earlier this year backing Brexit.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)