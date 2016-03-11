LONDON, March 11 Former British Prime Minister
Tony Blair said on Friday he felt voters would opt to stay in
the European Union in a June 23 referendum but called on the
"in" campaign to show more passion.
Blair, who served as Labour prime minister from 1997 to
2007, said he was concerned about the result of the referendum
and cautioned Britain would face years of uncertainty if it left
the world's biggest trading bloc.
"You can't have a referendum like this, especially with the
fervour on the anti side, and not be concerned, so I am
concerned, but I believe in the end we will vote to stay," Blair
told BBC radio.
Prime Minister David Cameron is leading the push to stay
within the bloc, but polls show Britain is divided about
membership with a large number of undecided voters.
"I would like to see the pro-European side get out there
with a bit of passion and vigour and determination and stand up
for what we believe - and what we believe not just as a matter
of economic realism, but as a matter of political idealism," he
said.
Blair said that swings in the value of sterling over the
prospect of an exit had already shown the type of uncertainty
that would arise if there was a vote to leave the bloc.
"As you can see from the gyrations on the currency markets,
the one thing that is for sure is that if you vote to go there
will be several years of uncertainty," Blair said.
He said that the uncertainty would be compounded by
questions about the integrity of the United Kingdom. The
Scottish National Party has said it will push for a fresh
referendum on independence if Britain votes to leave the EU.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)