MUNICH May 12 BMW's chief executive
said on Thursday it was too early to plan for possible changes
affecting the company's British carmakers Mini and Rolls-Royce
if Britons vote in the national referendum on June 23 to leave
the European Union.
"There is no point in speculating about a plan B," Harald
Krueger told the company's annual meeting in Munich.
Should Britain choose to leave the European Union, BMW will
use the ensuing two-year transition period, to decide what to do
next, Krueger said.
Ian Robertson, BMW's board member in charge of sales and a
former head of Rolls-Royce, told Reuters that he would prefer it
if Britain remained in the European Union but also said that the
company had not drawn up contingency plans.
"There is no Plan B. I'm doing my part to support the 'stay'
campaign," he said on the sidelines of the meeting.
A departure from the European Union would not be good,
because of the long-term uncertainty about work permits for
European Union citizens working in the United Kingdom, as well
as for Britons working in continental Europe.
At the Mini factory in Oxford where 4,500 staff work, there
are 70 nationalities. And in Goodwood, southern England, where
Rolls-Royce cars are made, the 1,600 staff come from 30
different nations, BMW said.
BMW declined to comment on whether it would shift more
production of Mini vehicles to continental Europe, where
production in limited numbers takes place in the Netherlands and
Austria.
VDL Nedcar, the Netherlands-based contract manufacturer also
declined to comment on whether it stands to gain business from a
Brexit.
Joost Govaarts, director of VDL Nedcar, said the contract
manufacturer's future depended primarily on whether they were a
competitive factory to make cars.
"We have our own production know-how and philosophy which
includes the experience of working for a number of carmakers
including Volvo, Mitsubishi and Daimler
."
Because VDL has press, paint and body shops in addition to
the production line, many tasks can be completed locally. "We
can save transportation and packing costs by pressing parts
in-house," Govaarts explained.
"At the end of the day it is related to the total business
case and the total cost of producing a car. Logistics costs will
be taken into account."
On being asked whether political uncertainty such as Brexit,
currency swings as well as some volatility in demand were
factors that could help contract manufacturers like VDL Nedcar
win business, Govaarts said, "We are confident about our growth
perspective, whether it is related to BMW or the possibility of
acquiring new customers."
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Irene Preisinger; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)