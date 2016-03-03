LONDON, March 3 Germany's BMW has
written to the British employees who make its luxury Rolls-Royce
car to warn about the risks the firm would face if Britain votes
to leave the European Union at the upcoming referendum, the BBC
said on Thursday.
In a letter obtained by the corporation, the German carmaker
set out what it sees as the benefits from Britain's membership
of the 28-member bloc and the problems it would face if Britain
votes to leave on June 23.
"The decision on whether to stay in the EU or not is for
British voters to decide on in June," the letter said. "However,
as a wholly-owned BMW Group company, it is important for all
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars employees to understand the view of our
parent company."
The firm said it was not clear that an independent Britain
would be granted a free trade deal with the EU, meaning tariff
barriers could lead to higher costs and higher prices.
It also said that the free movement of people between
Britain and the EU had led to the rapid transfer of knowledge
between Rolls and BMW, helping to improve the skill level of the
British workforce.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who is campaigning to keep
Britain in the bloc, has called on big business to explain the
benefits of EU membership. In February, the bosses at more than
a third of Britain's biggest companies joined forces to warn
that leaving the EU would put the economy at risk.
However many companies held back from signing the letter,
saying they wished to remain neutral in such an important
debate.
Several big companies were criticised in the run up to the
2014 Scottish independence referendum when they urged Scots to
stay in the United Kingdom, with some voters saying they would
boycott those firms considered to be interfering in the
country's political debate.
BMW was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Andy Bruce)