FRANKFURT Aug 2 BMW's Chief Executive
Harald Krueger said the carmaker had not noticed a significant
change in car sales following Britain's decision to leave the
European Union.
Asked on Tuesday whether BMW, which owns the Mini brand, had
plans to change its manufacturing footprint following the Brexit
vote, Krueger said: "It is too early to draw up plan B, we need
to await the outcome of negotiations."
Although Britain has voted to leave the common market, it
has not formally triggered the process to leave the European
Union. Once departed, it will need to re-negotiate whether it
retains access to the common market.
