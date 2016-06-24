LONDON, June 24 German carmaker BMW Group
said there will be "no immediate change" to its
operations in the United Kingdom following the country's
decision to leave the European Union and declined to speculate
on any longer-term implications.
"Today, we know that many of the relevant conditions for
supplying the European market will have to be re-negotiated, but
of course we cannot say what this means for our UK operations
until those future regulatory and legislative arrangements are
agreed," a spokeswoman told Reuters.
"We will not speculate about the outcome of these
negotiations nor about any possible effects that might have on
our production operations in the UK," she added.
