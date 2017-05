FRANKFURT, June 24 The German online bank of BNP Paribas has been temporarily unavailable for clients seeking to log into their accounts via the internet due to a spike in customer demand.

"We have seen up to the tenfold in volumes mainly related to equities and derivative trades," a spokesman for Consorsbank said on Friday, adding that the situation had improved but was not yet fully resolved.

Consorsbank has about 1 million customers. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Arno Schuetze)