LONDON Aug 4 The Bank of England said on
Thursday the 60 billion pound ($79 billion) boost to its
government bond purchasing programme would take place over six
months, with purchases starting next week.
The central bank said it intends to purchase evenly across
the three existing maturity sectors, 3-7 years, 7-15 years and
longer than 15 years. The initial auction sizes will be 1.17
billion pounds for each maturity sector between August and the
end of October, and will be under review to take account of
market conditions.
The range of gilts eligible for purchase remained unchanged
and would also be kept under review, the central bank said.
In a separate scheme to buy 10 billion pounds of corporate
debt, the BoE would only purchase bonds issued by companies that
make "material" contributions to the British economy and the
scheme would operate for an initial period of 18 months.
It said bonds issued by financial institutions and leveraged
investment vehicles would not be eligible.
($1 = 0.7593 pounds)
