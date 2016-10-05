LONDON Oct 5 Britain's latest economic data is
not "objectively strong", even if growth has slowed less than
forecast, Bank of England deputy governor Ben Broadbent said in
an interview on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday Broadbent said in a speech that it was
important not to over-interpret recent more upbeat economic
data, and that Britain's vote to leave the European Union was
likely to weigh on investment over the medium term.
"We know there is an effect coming, we know the world looks
potentially very different. We're pretty confident that the
effect of that uncertainty will weigh on investment. It's
difficult, therefore, to weigh those two things," Broadbent told
British newspaper The Times in an interview published after.
