LONDON Aug 4 It is right to use monetary policy
to support the economy as Britain leaves the European Union,
finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday after the Bank
of England cut interest rates for the first time since 2009.
The central bank lowered its main lending rate to a
record-low 0.25 percent from 0.5 percent and said it would buy
60 billion pounds of government debt to ease the blow from
June's Brexit vote.
"The vote to leave the EU has created a period of
uncertainty, which will be followed by a period of adjustment as
the shape of our new relationship with the EU becomes clear ...
It's right that monetary policy is used to support the economy
through this period of adjustment," Hammond said in a statement.
"The Governor and I have the tools we need to support the
economy as we begin this new chapter and address the challenges
ahead."
