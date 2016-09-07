LONDON, Sept 7 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and other members of the Monetary Policy Committee spoke to parliament's Treasury Committee on Wednesday and delivered annual reports including their views on the economy.

Below is a selection of their comments:

MARK CARNEY

ON AUGUST RATE CUT, STIMULUS PLAN

"(I) absolutely feel comfortable with the decision I supported and the committee took in August to supply monetary policy stimulus."

CONTINGENCY MEASURES EFFECTIVE

"I'm quite comfortable with the analysis we did in advance, the preparation we did in advance, the effectiveness of the contingency measures, all of which put us in a position to help this economy adjust and to help make, if I can bring it back to the issue which is at the heart of the referendum, to help make the leaving of the European Union a success as quickly as possible."

BANK'S BREXIT STEPS VALIDATED

"I am absolutely serene about the ... judgments made both by the MPC and the FPC, more specifically market events. Liquidity pressures that were met because of contingency measures that we had taken in response to the judgments of the Financial Policy Committee absolutely validated the steps that we and other central banks and other authorities around the world had taken."

ON BOE'S AMMUNITION

"We have tools. We are very much not out of ammunition nor are we trigger happy. We are not looking to use tools for the sake of using tools. We'll calibrate monetary policy as we each individually think appropriate at the time and take those decisions."

NEW RELATIONSHIP WITH EUROPE, WORLD WILL IMPACT ASSET PRICES

"UK-focused asset prices are going to be crucially, importantly and we all hope very much positively influenced by the major decisions that parliament are going to take with respect to our relationship first with Europe and then with the rest of the world, and broader productivity and other strategies that are catalysed by this or are associated with this".

FPC MUST GUARD AGAINST DEBT-FUELLED ASSET PRICE MOVEMENTS

"Clearly it's the responsibility of the Financial Policy Committee not to target asset prices per se but to ensure that the conditions associated with asset price movements are not creating vulnerabilities, so not debt-fuelled liquidity only, debt-fuelled movements in asset prices."

BANK'S PART IN BOUNCE-BACK

"Part of the bounce-back, of course part of it, I'm not going to represent all of it by any stretch of the imagination, but part of it is there's a bounce-back because the Bank took timely, comprehensive and concrete action and that action has had an impact."

KEEPING BOUNCE-BACK IN PERSPECTIVE

"The bounce-back (in the PMI index) right now, if you take the sum of the data which has come in, is running a bit stronger than that, that 0.1, that's great, that's welcome. We'll see when we get all the data in. But broad brush is growth running about half as much as it was prior to the referendum, that's probably about right given what we know right now. So we expected some bounce-back, there's been a bit more, but we're keeping it in perspective."

MONETARY STIMULUS HAS HAD IMPACT ON RANGE OF ASSET PRICES

"The prospect and then the reality of major monetary policy stimulus has had a notable effect on a broad range of asset prices including domestically-focused equities.

"It is helping to stabilise residential real estate as one of the factors because there has been quite a considerable improvement in mortgage borrowing costs and we are seeing pass-through of our policy actions."

CORPORATE BOND PURCHASES BY BOE

"August is the slowest month, so it's a big multiple of what is normally a small number, but we had six times the average issuance in August of sterling corporate issuers after we had made this announcement so we're looking for this to have an impact that is beyond just what we purchased but we will be very transparent and come out, the market needs to know which sectors."

KRISTIN FORBES

ON OUTLOOK FOR MPC

"The data still does suggest, despite some of the most recent data being more positive than consensus expectations, there will be a slowing in the economy so some monetary easing does make sense, and I stand by that decision."

JON CUNLIFFE

ON POSSIBLE FURTHER RATE CUT

"If the economy evolves as set out in the August forecast, I would expect to vote for another cut in Bank Rate this year as highlighted in the Minutes of the MPC's August meeting."

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

ON POSSIBLE USE OF HELICOPTER MONEY

FORBES - "I do not support helicopter money at this point, but I also share Jon (Cunliffe)'s 'I would never say never'. We never know how the world evolves, but it's hard for me to imagine circumstances in which I would support helicopter money."

JAN VLIEGHE - "I'm not happy to rule anything out. What I said before on helicopter money is that it's really if you think through all the mechanics of it, it's a fiscal operation so somebody at some point may decide to do it but it's not going to be an MPC operation."

CARNEY - "I would not support helicopter money. On the MPC, I would never support it. I am saying never."

(Reporting by Michael Holden, Sarah Young and Laura Gardner Cuesta, editing by Estelle Shirbon and William Schomberg)