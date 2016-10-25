LONDON Oct 25 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney spoke to a committee of lawmakers from the House of Lords
in Britain's parliament on Tuesday.
Below is a selection of his comments.
UK NEEDS FLEXIBILITY TO ADJUST FINANCIAL RULES
"Because the UK financial sector is what it is, it's the
most complex, it's the biggest relative to the economy, it's the
most important by orders of magnitude in Europe and to some
extent the world, we need the flexibility to go a little bit
farther sometimes, to adjust those regulations in a way that
helps protect the domestic economy from the scale of that
financial sector. So we wouldn't want to have, ultimately
Parliament's decision, but we wouldn't want to have our hands
tied to import ad infinitum rules that were made elsewhere."
CANNOT SEE SCENARIO WHERE FINANCE MINISTER WOULD BLOCK QE
"I can't conceive of a circumstance where the MPC would
choose to pursue additional QE if it were not in the best
interests of achieving its remit, and nor under those
circumstances can I conceive of one where the Chancellor would
not provide that indemnity. Now that's a decision of the
Chancellor of the day, but I refer you to the comments he made
earlier this afternoon."
CONCERNS ABOUT RISKS IN GLOBAL ECONOMY ARE ELEVATED
"Pessimism about future growth prospects relative to
historic rates is quite high, expectations of future growth have
steadily come down after serial disappointments, and concerns
about risks in the global economy are quite elevated. So the
constellation of asset prices is consistent with a low growth
environment with downside risk. That's true of the United
States, it's true of Europe, and unfortunately at the moment
it's true of the UK as well."
GLOBAL FINANCIAL RULES, EU/UK EQUIVALENCE
"We're not going to come to an open global and resilient
financial system by having everyone applying exactly the same
rules in exactly the same way with exactly the same supervisors.
We're not going to have a supra-national treaty for the
financial system. But we are going through a series of processes
to agree high global standards across a wide range of areas and
then applying those standards in a way that is either a form of
equivalence or substituted compliance to use the American term.
That is the way forward for the global financial system.
"We have an opportunity, which has a number of economic
reasons behind it as well, it would be in everyone's interest in
Europe as well as the United Kingdom to come to this agreement,
but we have an opportunity to put this in place. We start
equivalent, we know each other as regulators, we have the
sophistication here, and if we can work through an arrangement
which draws on existing legislation that affects wholesale
financial services and then asset management, what would be
expected would be just to be treated the same as other third
countries in terms of particularly portfolio delegation. That's
the core of a potential model."
BANK WOULD NOT SLAVISHLY RELY ON QE
"The package that we put in place in August had four
elements to it, to provide stimulus through different channels,
and also to show that the Bank would not slavishly rely on QE if
additional stimulus were to be required."
BOE NOT INDIFFERENT TO EXCHANGE RATE
"The balance of supply and demand in the exchange rate can
shift, and we're not a targeter of the exchange rate, we're a
targeter of inflation. But we're not indifferent to the exchange
rate. And we have seen in recent weeks fairly subtantial moves
in the exchange rate that to some extent appear to be related to
an adjustment in market perceptions to that balance of supply
and demand in the future."
MARKET PERCEPTIONS ON BREXIT DRIVING STERLING MOVES
"Sterling starts to really move as it becomes clearer the
timing of the Article 50 triggering, and the market's
perception, and I really underscore it's the market's
perception, of what the potential relationship will be between
the United Kingdom and Europe. It's a bit early to be making
those determinations because the Prime Minister has been very
clear that it will pursue an orderly Brexit, that we'll get the
best deal possible, that there have been no negotiations thus
far, there's no running commentary on specifics, so it is a
perception of the market, but it is a perception they have made.
"That perception influences a perception of where the supply
potential of this economy will be in the next few years, in the
immediate aftermath.
"As I've tried to make clear, that perception may well be
mistaken, what we have to address as a committee, what we have
to take into account as a committee is where sterling is and how
persistent it likely is to be. So I would suggest that the
movement in the currency has been, the 6.5 percent move in the
currency in the last few weeks since the Conservative Party
conference, has largely been driven, these things are never
exclusive but it's largely been driven by a market perception of
a fundamental factor, not a shift in the stance on monetary
policy. In fact the market perception of the stance on monetary
policy in that period has been to remove again in the market's
view the prospect of an additional rate cut by the Bank of
England."
IMPACT OF COMMENTS BY LAWMAKERS ON BOE
"Markets have taken note of some of the comments but there's
no consequence of those comments for what matters, which is how
individual members of the MPC will discharge their
responsibility. We're very clear on what our remit is and unless
it is changed by parliament we have an obligation to discharge
it. So we will conduct monetary policy to return inflation
sustainably to that 2 percent target."
MONETARY POLICY HAS BEEN MAIN VEHICLE TO PROVIDE STIMULUS
"Monetary policy in most advanced economies, this one
included, has been for some time the principal if not the sole
vehicle to provide stimulus and support for adjustment,
initially following the financial crisis, then subsequently
following other shocks to the economy, in the case of the UK
principally negative shocks coming from the European Union."
RESETTING OF BURDEN BETWEEN MONETARY, FISCAL POLICY
"Monetary policy has been in many respects overburdened in
terms of providing support to the economy. Again, the government
has signalled some resetting of that relative burden between
monetary, fiscal and other policy, and that is welcome. But
that's entirely the decision with respect to the conduct of
those other policies of the government, not the Bank of England.
The Bank of England's job is to take the sum of the government's
policies, both here and abroad, shocks from abroad, and then
conduct monetary policy in fulfilment of its remit."
INTERFERENCE WITH BOE WOULD HURT UK ASSETS
"One of the great innovations in monetary policy has been an
innovation of the United Kingdom in setting up this framework.
This framework where parliament as sovereign decides what the
bank should do, achieve price stability, the government of the
day defines what price stability is in its eyes, and then the
operational independence is given to an independent committee,
nine individuals in the case of the Bank of England,
individually accountable, to make the decisions on how to
achieve that remit. That process has stood the test of time,
that process is the process that the BoE is following and if it
were to be called into question, one would expect to see the
emergence of a risk premium around a range of UK assets, it
would be most prominent around the currency, in gilt markets, in
inflation expectations."
WHETHER TO EXTEND TIME AS GOVERNOR A PERSONAL DECISION
"I want to find some time to reflect on it [the decision
whether to stay at BoE past 2018]. Secondly to be absolutely
clear it's an entirely personal decision. It is entirely
personal, and no one should read anything into that decision in
terms of government policy, actual, imagined, potential, past,
etc. It is an absolute privilege for me to have this role, I
fully recognise it, like everyone I have personal circumstances
that I have to manage. This is a role that requires total
attention, devotion, and I intend to give it for as long as I
can. But those are the only factors."
(Reporting by Helen Reid and Estelle Shirbon)