(Adds more comment)
By Huw Jones and David Milliken
LONDON Feb 11 Britain is unlikely to join the
European Union's banking union, which is centred on the euro
zone, as it is not needed for being part of the wider EU single
market, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on
Thursday.
Cunliffe told a committee of Britain's upper house of
parliament that the banking union, where the European Central
Bank supervises lenders, was needed for euro zone members
because of their shared currency and shared lender of last
resort.
He did not expect Britain to join the union, which is also
open to EU member states that are not part of the single
currency area.
The banking union still had not solved the issue of which
governments would bail out banks in a crisis, said Cunliffe, who
previously was Britain's top diplomat to the EU.
"I don't think a banking union is necessary to operate a
single market in financial services," Cunliffe told the
committee.
"I can't see why, when we retain responsibility for our
currency, for our central bank and lender of last resort, why it
would be necessary in terms of accountability (or) desirable to
make that step," Cunliffe said.
Britain's ability to shape EU financial rules is part of
Britain's "new settlement" being negotiated with the bloc ahead
of a British referendum on continued membership of the EU.
Cunliffe said deepening euro zone integration would not
reduce Britain's role in EU financial supervision given it is
Europe's biggest financial centre.
"There will be issues about how future European regulation
is built and conceived. The importance of the UK within the
European Union on this issue, I don't think will change,"
Cunliffe added.
He said the EU was "not there yet" in terms of being able to
handle the failure of a major cross-border bank smoothly.
Lenders needed another four years to build up buffers of bonds
for writing down to bolster capital levels in a collapse.
The banking union has created a Single Resolution Board from
January to handle failures of lenders, but Cunliffe cast doubt
on its ability to move swiftly and coherently in a crisis.
"If you look at the number of people that would have to come
to the table to deal with a resolution, it's quite a few. It can
be made to work, but I think they need to work through those
issues as to how those different responsibilities and
authorities would interact in a crisis. There is more work to be
done," Cunliffe said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken and Angus
MacSwan)