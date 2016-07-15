(Repeats to media clients)
LONDON, July 15 The Bank of England needs to act
"promptly as well as muscularly" to stimulate the economy and
boost confidence, the central bank's chief economist Andrew
Haldane said on Friday.
In his first speech since Britain voted last month to leave
the European Union, Haldane said the central bank needed to come
up with a "package of mutually-complementary monetary policy
easing measures" in time for a rate-setting meeting on Aug. 4.
"This monetary response, if it is to buttress expectations
and confidence, needs I think to be delivered promptly as well
as muscularly. By promptly I mean next month," he said.
The central bank surprised markets on Thursday when it
failed to cut interest rates as expected, with its policymakers
instead saying they were likely to come up with a broader
package of measures after new economic forecasts next month.
Haldane did not offer any detail on these measures.
Haldane said the central bank should err on the side of
responding too aggressively, given potential doubts about the
effectiveness of monetary policy at boosting demand when British
interest rates are already close to zero.
"I would rather run the risk of taking a sledgehammer to
crack a nut than taking a miniature rock hammer to tunnel my way
out of prison - like another Andy, the one in the Shawshank
Redemption," he said, referring to a film about a prison escape.
Haldane said he expected Britain's economy to slow
materially in the coming quarters, but did not see a crash.
Businesses were more likely to "trim and singe" rather than
"slash and burn" hiring and investment plans, he added.
