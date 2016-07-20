(Repeats to add link to poll, in seventh paragraph; no change
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, July 20 As the Bank of England faces its
biggest challenge since the global financial crisis, it may have
to get creative about how to stimulate the economy after
Britain's voted to leave the Europan Union, at a time when
monetary policy is close to exhausted.
The central bank has said it may announce a package of
measures to supplement an interest rate cut that is expected
next month.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said a week after the June 23
referendum on the EU that the options for economic stimulus go
beyond measures taken during the last crisis. Now economists are
speculating about just how innovative the central bank will get.
It has already offered extra funds to banks in the weeks
around the vote to keep financial markets running smoothly and
lowered the amount of capital banks must hold in reserve to make
sure they keep up lending.
Here are some of the options for the BoE:
INTEREST RATE CUTS
The Bank of England has flagged that it is likely to reduce
interest rates on Aug. 4, at the end of its next meeting.
After it surprised financial markets by keeping rates at
historic lows of 0.5 percent in July, a strong majority of the
36 economists polled by Reuters this week expected the BoE to
cut interest rates by 25 basis points in August. Some expected
them to be cut to zero; a few expected no change.
Given how low interest rates already are, economists doubt
another reduction will help the economy much. But it could
bolster confidence by showing the BoE is ready to support
growth, which is expected to slow.
NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES
Rates are only 50 basis points away from zero, and Carney is
sceptical about going into negative territory, as the Bank of
Japan and the European Central Bank have done.
Carney said in June that "if interest rates are too low (or
negative), the hit to bank profitability could perversely reduce
credit availability or even increase its overall price."
BoE policymaker Martin Weale said on Monday that the BoE
was "exploring" the question of how low interest rates can go.
But it needed to be careful not to take them so low as to
inadvertently tighten monetary policy, he said.
BOND-BUYING
A majority of economists in the Reuters poll said the BoE
would revive its quantitative easing programme, most likely also
in August.
Following the lead of central banks in Japan and the United
States, the BoE created 375 billion pounds ($493.28
billion)between 2009 and 2012 through purchases of government
bonds, to get money flowing through the economy.
Quantitative easing can help growth by keeping bond yields -
or borrowing costs - low and by boosting confidence that the
central bank is willing to provide the economy with support.
But economists worry that the more it is used, the less
effective it will be, especially with government bond yields at
record lows. Critics say the plan mostly helps wealthy
shareholders and property owners.
OTHER QUANTITATIVE EASING OPTIONS
The Bank of England could buy assets other than government
debt, for example corporate bonds, if business investment falls
sharply and corporate funding costs start rising. It purchased a
small amount of corporate bonds when it first started QE.
But HSBC said in a recent note this would be "no panacea".
Corporate bonds represent less than a third of borrowing by
companies and less than half of that is in sterling.
If the BoE does not want to increase the range of asset
purchases, it could shorten the maturity of its gilt portfolio,
economists at Investec have said. That would involve selling
long-dated bonds and buying short-term paper in a reversal of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Operation Twist."
This could help homeowners by lowering fixed-term mortgage
rates. Investec said over 80 percent of new mortgage business
takes place at fixed rates and mainly at short maturities.
EXTENSION OF FUNDING FOR LENDING
The Bank of England could also opt to extend its Funding for
Lending Scheme launched, along with the Treasury, in 2012 to
help increase UK bank lending to the economy.
Under the scheme, which is due to end in January 2018,
commercial banks can get cheap funding by borrowing Treasury
bills in exchange for eligible collateral. Incentives to
increase lending are skewed towards small and medium sized
enterprises.
"It would be easy for the Bank of England to extend the
scheme (beyond the January 2018 end-date) whilst it could be
widened to include households to support the housing market,"
Investec said.
This could help if there was a credit crunch for households
or for small firms by providing lenders with a backstop, but it
would not restore demand for credit, HSBC said.
DIPPING INTO FISCAL TERRITORY
Economists expecting something new from the BoE say it could
opt for some sort of coordinated action with the British
Treasury to stimulate the economy.
One option is for the BoE to offer to buy a certain amount
of gilts, to help the government fund a temporary tax cut or
spend the equivalent amount.
The government might issue infrastructure bonds, which the
BoE would purchase, to finance projects.
"The only slight disadvantage of that one is do we have
enough shovel-ready projects for infrastructure? Some of these
projects take a long time to do," Sushil Wadhwani, a former
member of the BoE's monetary policy committee said.
But he said any coordination is likely to be more subtle.
"I think they will try and keep it as much 'business as
usual' as possible," said Wadhwani, chief executive of Wadhwani
Asset Management. "So we will get some fiscal stimulus later in
the autumn and the Bank will front-run it by doing some QE and
they will pretend that there is no connection."
($1 = 0.7602 pounds)
