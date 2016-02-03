LONDON Feb 3 European Union proposals to make
it harder for euro zone countries to impose rules on Britain's
financial sector need fleshing out, Bank of England Deputy
Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.
"This is an early stage of the negotiations," Bailey told
the Treasury Select Committee in a hearing on the costs and
benefits of EU membership, ahead of a British referendum on
staying in the EU expected in June.
Bailey said Tuesday's proposals from European Council
President Donald Tusk covered the right principles, but that it
was unclear if they would work in practice without more details.
The proposals offer ways for Britain to put a "brake" on
EU-level rule-making and offer safeguards to hamper the ability
of the euro zone countries to impose financial regulation on the
City of London financial centre.
"You have really got to put flesh on that," Bailey said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken)