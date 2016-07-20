LONDON, July 20 The Bank of England said on
Wednesday it saw "no clear evidence" that a sharp slowdown was
underway in Britain's economy after the June 23 vote to leave
the European Union, though around a third of firms it spoke to
plan to curb hiring and investment.
The central bank's regional agents - who are based at BoE
offices around Britain - said business uncertainty "had risen
markedly" but there was little evidence that consumers were
spending less either.
"A majority of firms spoken with did not expect a near-term
impact from the result on their investment or staff hiring
plans. But around a third of contacts thought there would be
some negative impact on those plans over the next 12 months,"
the BoE said.
"As yet, there was no clear evidence of a sharp general
slowing in activity," it added.
