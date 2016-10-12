LONDON Oct 12 Bank of England Deputy Governor
Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday said there was "great
uncertainty" about the possible loss of banking activity in
Britain following the country's decision to leave the European
Union.
"To the extent that activities cease to happen in London,
cease to happen at all or move to other jurisdictions in Europe
or elsewhere, to the extent that that happens and the structure
of financial firms has to change, there's great uncertainty
about how much that will have to happen," Cunliffe told
lawmakers.
Senior bankers said on Tuesday they could start moving staff
out of Britain as early as next year if there is no clarity on
the country's access to the European single market once it
leaves the EU.
