BIRMINGHAM Oct 14 Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney said on Friday he would not "take instruction" from
politicians about how the BoE follows its objectives, in an
apparent rebuff to criticism from Prime Minister Theresa May of
the BoE's low interest rate policies.
"Politicians have done a very good job of setting up the
system," Carney said. "Where it can be difficult sometimes is if
there are political comments on our policies as opposed to
political comments on our objectives.
"The objectives are what are set by the politicians, the
policies are done by technocrats," he told a public meeting in
the city of Birmingham. "We are not going to take instruction on
our policies from the political side."
