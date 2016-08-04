LONDON Aug 4 The following is the full text of
the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement on Thursday,
in which it said it would cut interest rates to a record low of
0.25 percent and buy 60 billion pounds of government debt.
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets
monetary policy to meet the 2 percent inflation target, and in a
way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting
ending 3 August 2016, the MPC voted for a package of measures
designed to provide additional support to growth and to achieve
a sustainable return of inflation to the target. This package
comprises: a 25 basis point cut in Bank Rate to 0.25 percent; a
new Term Funding Scheme to reinforce the pass-through of the cut
in Bank Rate; the purchase of up to 10 billion pounds of UK
corporate bonds; and an expansion of the asset purchase scheme
for UK government bonds of 60 billion pounds, taking the total
stock of these asset purchases to 435 billion pounds. The last
three elements will be financed by the issuance of central bank
reserves.
Following the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European
Union, the exchange rate has fallen and the outlook for growth
in the short to medium term has weakened markedly. The fall in
sterling is likely to push up on CPI inflation in the near term,
hastening its return to the 2 percent target and probably
causing it to rise above the target in the latter part of the
MPC's forecast period, before the exchange rate effect
dissipates thereafter. In the real economy, although the weaker
medium-term outlook for activity largely reflects a downward
revision to the economy's supply capacity, near-term weakness in
demand is likely to open up a margin of spare capacity,
including an eventual rise in unemployment. Consistent with
this, recent surveys of business activity, confidence and
optimism suggest that the United Kingdom is likely to see little
growth in GDP in the second half of this year.
These developments present a trade-off for the MPC between
delivering inflation at the target and stabilising activity
around potential. The MPC's remit requires it to explain how it
has balanced that trade-off. Given the extent of the likely
weakness in demand relative to supply, the MPC judges it
appropriate to provide additional stimulus to the economy,
thereby reducing the amount of spare capacity at the cost of a
temporary period of above-target inflation. Not only will such
action help to eliminate the degree of spare capacity over time,
but because a persistent shortfall in aggregate demand would
pull down on inflation in the medium term, it should also ensure
that inflation does not fall back below the target beyond the
forecast horizon. Thus, in tolerating a temporary period of
above-target inflation, the Committee expects the eventual
return of inflation to the target to be more sustainable.
The MPC's choice of instruments is based on a consideration
of their likely impact on the real economy and inflation. The
MPC has examined closely the interaction between monetary policy
and the financial sector, both with regard to ensuring the
effective transmission of monetary policy to households and
businesses, and with consideration for the financial stability
consequences of its policy actions.
The cut in Bank Rate will lower borrowing costs for
households and businesses. However, as interest rates are close
to zero, it is likely to be difficult for some banks and
building societies to reduce deposit rates much further, which
in turn might limit their ability to cut their lending rates.
In order to mitigate this, the MPC is launching a Term Funding
Scheme (TFS) that will provide funding for banks at interest
rates close to Bank Rate. This monetary policy action should
help reinforce the transmission of the reduction in Bank Rate to
the real economy to ensure that households and firms benefit
from the MPC's actions. In addition, the TFS provides
participants with a cost-effective source of funding to support
additional lending to the real economy, providing insurance
against the risk that conditions tighten in bank funding
markets.
The expansion of the Bank of England's asset purchase
programme for UK government bonds will impart monetary stimulus
by lowering the yields on securities that are used to determine
the cost of borrowing for households and businesses. It is also
likely to trigger portfolio rebalancing into riskier assets by
current holders of government bonds, further enhancing the
supply of credit to the broader economy.
Purchases of corporate bonds could provide somewhat more
stimulus than the same amount of gilt purchases. In particular,
given that corporate bonds are higher-yielding instruments than
government bonds, investors selling corporate debt to the Bank
could be more likely to invest the money received in other
corporate assets than those selling gilts. In addition, by
increasing demand in secondary markets, purchases by the Bank
could reduce liquidity premia; and such purchases could
stimulate issuance in sterling corporate bond markets.
As set out in the August Inflation Report, conditional on
this package of measures, the MPC expects that by the three-year
forecast horizon unemployment will have begun to fall back and
that much of the economy's spare capacity will have been
re-absorbed, while inflation will be a little above the 2
percent target. In those projections the cumulative growth in
output is still around 2.5 percent less at the end of the
forecast period than in the MPC's May projections. Much of this
reflects a downward revision to potential supply that monetary
policy cannot offset. However, monetary policy can provide
support as the economy adjusts. Had it not taken the action
announced today, the MPC judges it likely that output would be
lower, unemployment higher and slack greater throughout the
forecast period, jeopardising a sustainable return of inflation
to the target.
This package contains a number of mutually reinforcing
elements, all of which have scope for further action. The MPC
can act further along each of the dimensions of the package by
lowering Bank Rate, by expanding the TFS to reinforce further
the monetary transmission mechanism, and by expanding the scale
or variety of asset purchases. If the incoming data prove
broadly consistent with the August Inflation Report forecast, a
majority of members expect to support a further cut in Bank Rate
to its effective lower bound at one of the MPC's forthcoming
meetings during the course of the year. The MPC currently judges
this bound to be close to, but a little above, zero.
All members of the Committee agreed that policy stimulus was
warranted at this time, and that Bank Rate should be reduced to
0.25 percent and be supported by a TFS. Eight members supported
the introduction of a corporate bond scheme, and six members
supported further purchases of UK government bonds.
These measures have been taken against a backdrop of other
supportive actions taken by the Bank of England recently. The
FPC has reduced the countercyclical capital buffer to support
the provision of credit and has announced that it will exclude
central bank reserves from the exposure measure in the current
UK leverage ratio framework. This latter measure will enhance
the effectiveness of the TFS and asset purchases by minimising
the potential countervailing effects of regulatory requirements
on monetary policy operations. The Bank has previously announced
that it will continue to offer indexed long-term repo operations
on a weekly basis until the end of September 2016 as a
precautionary step to provide additional flexibility in the
Bank's provision of liquidity insurance. The PRA will also
smooth the transition to Solvency II for insurers.
