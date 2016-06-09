LONDON, June 9 Germany's 10-year Bund yield
would be between 0.2 and 0.5 percent without the risk that
Britons could vote this month to leave the European Union,
instead of at current levels below 0.05 percent, analysts
calculate.
According to Mizuho, the recent spike in three-month
sterling/dollar implied volatility -- a measure of how
sharp swings in the exchange rate will be -- is suppressing Bund
yields by around 15 basis points, compared with historic norms.
tmsnrt.rs/1U3bLoi
Germany's 10-year yield, the euro zone benchmark, hit a
record low of 0.034 percent on Thursday. It has
edged closer to zero on uncertainty before Britain's June 23
referendum on EU membership.
"If there were no Brexit fears then the Bund yield may be
closer to 0.20 percent, all else being equal," said Peter
Chatwell, head of euro rates strategy at Mizuho.
Uncertainty about the referendum's outcome, which polls
suggest is too close to call, has lifted demand for safe-haven
German bonds, with a potential Brexit seen having a negative
impact on the euro zone economy.
ABN AMRO, said that according to its fair value model for
Bunds, the 10-year yield should be about 50 basis points, or 0.5
percent. The model takes into consideration indicators such as
Germany's stock market, business sentiment measures and the
Euribor money market rate.
"The 40-45 basis point difference with the current yield
level represents the impact of both Brexit risks and ECB bond
buying," said ABN AMRO's senior fixed income strategist Kim Liu.
Mizuho's Chatwell added that with Brexit polls likely to be
volatile ahead of the June 23 referendum, currency volatility
would persist, holding German yields down.
"Bunds should have no problem holding the current level of
yield and in the event of a Brexit shock, could comfortably
trade below 0 percent in yield," he said.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)