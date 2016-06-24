LONDON, June 24 Financial markets priced in a growing chance that the Bank of England will cut interest rates this year as Britain's vote to leave the European Union sent rate futures rallying and pushed bond yields to record lows.

Investors flocked to safe-haven assets as the "Leave" vote convulsed euro zone markets, with sterling plunging to its lowest level in three decades.

BoE Governor Mark Carney said the central bank would take all necessary steps to secure monetary and financial stability and would consider further policy action in coming weeks.

Strategists said SONIA forwards fully priced in a rate cut by the end of the year and a more than 50 percent chance of one by August. Before the vote, they suggested only a 20-30 percent chance of a cut by year-end.

"The EU referendum result was a shock to investors, prompting a sell-off in risk markets due to heightened uncertainty about the UK economy and the ramifications for the euro area, both politically and economically," Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets, said.

Short sterling interest rate futures <0#FSS:> rallied by between 14 and 39 ticks across 2016 and 2017 contracts. The September 2016 rate future was 14 ticks higher at 99.57 and the December 2016 contract was 18 ticks higher at 99.59.

Two-year gilt yields, which are particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, fell to their lowest since mid-2013 at 0.233 percent and 10-year yields fell to a record low of 1.018 percent.

They were down 24 and 29 basis points respectively on the day.

"They (The BoE) have also said that they could cut Bank rate towards zero but I think they've been very clear that towards zero doesn't mean all the way to zero... So there isn't really much room to price in much more than a full 25 bps cut," Sam Hill, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said.

"And I think stimulus after that would be in the form of ... gilt purchases." (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by John Stonestreet)