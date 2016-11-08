LONDON Nov 8 The head of Britain's debt office
said on Tuesday that a prolonged decoupling between sterling and
gilt yields would raise questions over investor confidence in
Britain after its decision to leave the European Union.
Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK Debt Management
Office, told Reuters at the sidelines of an event in Brussels
that the decline in both sterling and gilts last month appeared
to be over, but continuation of this trend would make him
uncomfortable.
"There was a period in October where gilts and sterling
decoupled but it seems to have been brief. I would not feel
comfortable if that decoupling was prolonged as it would suggest
that confidence is not as strong as I would like it to be,"
Stheeman said.
"It is hard to say that Brexit has undermined overseas
interest in gilts. Our sense is that it has not."
With one of the biggest current account deficits in the
world, Britain needs hundreds of billions of pounds of capital
inflows each year just to balance its books. Signs that
investors are steering clear of gilts would make this more
difficult, or at least more expensive.
In normal circumstances sterling and gilt yields largely
move in sync, with higher market interest rates drawing in flows
of capital. But sterling's sharp slide in October on worries
Britain will undergo a "hard Brexit", sent yields higher as they
began to reflect concerns about UK inflation.
