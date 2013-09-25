LONDON, Sept 25 Britain is mounting a legal challenge against the European Union's cap on bankers' bonuses, a person familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.

The UK Treasury has lodged a legal complaint over the cap which will take effect on bonuses awarded for 2014 and onwards.

The cap limits a bonus to no more than a banker's fixed salary, or twice that level with shareholder approval.

