BRIEF-Dualtap to sell hotel in Hokkaido
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain is mounting a legal challenge against the European Union's cap on bankers' bonuses, a person familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.
The UK Treasury has lodged a legal complaint over the cap which will take effect on bonuses awarded for 2014 and onwards.
The cap limits a bonus to no more than a banker's fixed salary, or twice that level with shareholder approval.
(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Huw Jones)
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.