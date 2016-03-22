By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, March 22
LONDON, March 22 The odds of Britain voting to
leave the European Union in a June referendum narrowed on
Tuesday as attacks in Brussels that killed at least 34 people
were seen boosting the 'Out' campaign.
Bookmaker Paddy Power narrowed its odds on a Brexit to 7/4,
or 36 percent, from 2/1, or 33 percent, on Monday. Betting
website Betfair also shortened its odds to 36 percent, while
four major bookmakers, including Bet 365 and Sky Bet, narrowed
their odds to 6/4, or 40 percent, following the attacks.
PredictIt, a political prediction website run by Victoria
University in Wellington, New Zealand, said the chances of an
'Out' had increased to 45 percent.
"What we've seen today in Brussels ... may sway people
(towards voting to leave the EU), so I think that's why the
bookies have shortened the odds," said Chris Hawkes, a currency
trader at ETX Capital in London.
"The average man on the street doesn't really understand the
ins and outs of a Brexit, and border control seems to be one of
the primary concerns, so when we see attacks that we've seen
today this is going to make people more staunch on their
standpoint," he added.
Some advocates of a "Brexit" claimed the EU's open border
policy had allowed the attacks on Brussels' main airport and a
rush-hour metro train to take place.
Bookmakers' odds on a vote to leave the EU had already been
tightened after a leading eurosceptic Cabinet minister resigned
on Friday over measures contained in last week's budget,
highlighting divisions within the ruling Conservative party.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)