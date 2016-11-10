LONDON Nov 10 British housebuilder Bovis
said that sales and prices continued to rise after
Britons voted to leave the European Union, the latest builder to
suggest that the market for new homes has not been hit by
Brexit.
Bovis, which is on track to deliver increased profit this
year in line with expectations, said that after a dip in the
immediate aftermath of the June 23 referendum, demand had
followed a normal seasonal pattern in recent months.
"We have reservations in place to achieve over 5 percent
growth in legal completion volume in the year... and the average
sales price for 2016 is expected to be around 10 percent ahead
of last year," the firm said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)