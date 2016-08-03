FRANKFURT Aug 3 German roof tile maker Braas Monier cut its 2016 guidance for like-for-like sales growth, partly due to uncertainty around Britain's decision to leave the European Union, which is weighing on UK orders.

"In June, some UK merchants significantly reduced their order volumes, which management views to be linked rather to uncertainties around the UK referendum than to a lower underlying market demand," it said in its second-quarter financial report.

Braas Monier, which generates 13 percent of its annual sales in Britain, said on Wednesday it now saw revenues excluding foreign exchange effects and recent acquisitions rising by around 1 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast for 2 to 3 percent growth.

Britain's construction industry is reeling from the sharpest downturn in seven years, prompting companies across the sector to rethink their sales and earnings targets for the year.

Braas Monier's like-for-like revenues slipped 1 percent in the second quarters, weighed down by a 2.6 percent slide in Western Europe.

The company said it expected the UK market to continue growing in the short term thanks to a strong order book, albeit at a slower pace. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)