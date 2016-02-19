LONDON Feb 19 A British exit from the European
Union would be very damaging for its economy and could trigger
the breakup of the bloc, billionaire Richard Branson said on
Friday.
Prime Minister David Cameron is seeking a deal from other EU
leaders at a summit in Brussels that would allow him to argue
for British membership at a referendum likely to take place in
June.
"It would be a very, very, very, very sad day if British
people voted to leave. I think it would be very, very damaging
for Great Britain," Branson, founder of Virgin Group, told Sky
television.
"I think it would be the start of most likely the breakup of
the European Union," he said. "I hope sense will prevail."
Branson, 65, is ranked by Forbes as Britain's 12th richest
billionaire with a net worth of $5.1 billion. Those campaigning
for a vote for Britain to remain in the EU want prominent
businessmen to take a bigger role in arguing for membership.
At least 80 major British businesses in the FTSE 100 are
likely to come out in support of membership, the Daily Telegraph
reported.
A British exit would shake the Union to its core, ripping
away its second-largest economy and one of its top two military
powers.
Pro-Europeans warn an exit from the EU would hurt Britain's
economy and could trigger the break-up of the United Kingdom by
prompting another Scottish independence vote.
Opponents of EU membership say Britain would prosper outside
what they say is a doomed German-dominated Union that holds back
business.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by David Milliken)