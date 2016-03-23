By Alex Fraser
| NOTTINGHAM, England, March 23
NOTTINGHAM, England, March 23 The debate over
whether Britain should leave the European Union has divided
society and split the government. In the Baxter family, it is
pitting brother against brother.
Nigel and Ian Baxter worked together for 16 years at their
father's freight business before embarking on separate ventures,
but they have opposite views about how Britain should vote in a
June 23 referendum on EU membership.
"My view is, stay in, have influence," said Ian, 49, whose
Baxter Freight company employs 60 people and does most of its
business in continental Europe.
Like many advocates of remaining in the 28-member bloc, Ian
sees benefits for trade and worries that if Britain quit,
customs procedures and tariffs would be re-imposed and would get
in the way of doing business with the continent.
"Isn't it better in life to try and collaborate with your
neighbours rather than sit on the sidelines?" he told Reuters at
the firm's headquarters, on a main road circling the city of
Nottingham in central England.
A short distance away on the other side of that road is his
elder brother Nigel's RH Commercial Vehicles, an official
Renault Trucks dealership that employs more than 80 workers.
"I think Great Britain has a great opportunity as a result
of this referendum ... to lift our eyes up, look up at the
greater, wider world and forge a new situation ... in trade
terms, in sovereignty terms," said Nigel, 53.
Like other supporters of the so-called "Brexit" option,
Nigel sees the EU as an unaccountable bureaucracy intent on
imposing meddlesome regulations.
"What we don't need is small businesses having to do risk
assessments about moving a box of files from one side of the
office to the other, to use an extreme example. It's that sort
of nit-picking legislation that I object to," he said.
Fortunately, neither brother saw Europe as a threat to their
relationship.
"We're a fairly opinionated family," said Nigel. "That
provides us with some good robust debate ... a chance for a bit
of barracking which is no bad thing in a family."
Both brothers mentioned that whatever their views over
Europe, their relationship was marked by a lifelong disagreement
over another vital topic: Ian is an Arsenal fan, while Nigel
supports Chelsea.
"He's got very forceful views, a lot of them wrong of
course," said Nigel with a smile.
