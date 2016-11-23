LONDON Nov 22 British finance minister Philip
Hammond on Wednesday announced 390 million pounds ($484 million)
of funding to boost the development of low emission vehicles and
autonomous vehicles.
Delivering his first budget statement to parliament, Hammond
also announced support for electric vehicle infrastructure.
"Reliable transport networks are essential to growth and
productivity," he said, adding that the funding would "build on
our competitive advantage in low emission vehicles and the
development of connected autonomous vehicles".
He also announced a 100 percent first-year capital allowance
for the installation of electric vehicle charging
infrastructure.
Last month, Japanese carmaker Nissan said it would
build two new models in Britain despite the vote to quit the EU,
giving Prime Minister Theresa May her most important corporate
endorsement since the Brexit referendum in June.
A Nissan spokesman said discussions were also ongoing
between the firm and the government over how Britain could
support and encourage the uptake of electric vehicles, a key
area for the company.
Just over 3 percent of cars sold in Britain last year were
alternative fuel models - primarily plug-in hybrid and electric
cars - but sales have risen 23 percent so far this year, with
manufacturers seeking to attract buyers in an increasingly
competitive market.
The government is encouraging tech firms and carmakers to
develop and test autonomous driving technology in Britain,
aiming to build an industry to serve a worldwide market it says
will be worth around 900 billion pounds ($1.1 trillion) by 2025.
($1 = 0.8054 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Paul
Sandle)