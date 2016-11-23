* Taxpayer losses widen by more 9 bln stg
By Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White
LONDON, Nov 23 The British government said on
Wednesday it faces an almost 27 billion pound ($33.42 billion)
loss from rescuing failed banks during the 2007-2009 financial
crisis after a slump in the lenders' value since Britain's vote
to leave European Union.
The Office for Budget Responsibility, Britain's independent
budget watchdog, said it has increased its forecast for
potential taxpayer losses by more than 9 billion pounds since
March.
Britain's government spent more than 136.6 billion pounds
rescuing some of Britain's biggest high street lenders,
including Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group
and Northern Rock, at the height of the financial
crisis.
But the government has so far only managed to recoup just
over half of that money and the additional interest on the debt
used to buy the holdings keeps increasing, threatening a bigger
overall loss.
The bleak analysis calls into question statements made by
former finance minister George Osborne last year that the
British government would make a profit of more than 14 billion
pounds from its bailout of banks during the crisis.
This is the second time this year the budget watchdog has
recalculated the value of the remaining stakes as turmoil in
financial markets has hammered bank shares.
Shares in RBS and Lloyds have fallen by about a fifth since
the June 23 vote to leave the EU.
The increase in the forecast overall loss from the stake
sales will not affect the budget deficit and only counts towards
reducing the burden of public debt once the shares are sold.
Taxpayers face a 32.4 billion pound loss on the value of the
government's shares in Royal Bank of Scotland. That compares
with a previous forecast of a loss of more than 17 billion
pounds in the budget in March.
The loss on bailing out Lloyds is expected to be 400 million
pounds, driven by a new government push to return the bank to
the private sector despite depressed share valuations and the
cost of funding the bailout.
Meanwhile, the chief executive of the bad bank charged with
winding down the assets of two failed British lenders, Northern
Rock and Bradford & Bingley, told Reuters this month it may take
about another decade before they return to private hands.
