LONDON Nov 23 Britain's government will end up
borrowing 122 billion pounds more over the next five years than
it expected before the country voted for Brexit, finance
minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday.
Britain is expected to run a budget deficit of nearly 22
billion pounds in the 2019/20 financial year which until
recently had been the target date for a first budget surplus,
Hammond said, citing forecasts from Britain's budget office.
Hammond's predecessor as finance minister, George Osborne,
had been aiming for a surplus of 10.4 billion pounds in 2019/20.
But that target was dropped shortly after voters decided in
June to leave the European Union. The Brexit vote is likely to
slow the economy in the coming years, reducing tax revenues for
the government and increasing its bill for jobless benefits.
In the current 2016/17 financial year, the deficit is now
expected to stand at 68.2 billion pounds, higher than the
pre-Brexit vote estimate of 55.5 billion pounds, and there was
no forecast for a surplus over the next five years, Hammond
said.
"The prime minister and I remain firmly committed to seeing
the public finances return to balance as soon as practicable...
while leaving enough flexibility to support the economy in the
near-term," he said.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg)