LONDON Oct 22 Britain has not received any
communication from Germany about the possibility of cancelling
an EU summit on the bloc's long-term budget scheduled for next
month, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said on Monday.
"They haven't, no, they haven't said anything," he told
reporters, adding that Britain did not see the case for
increases in spending above the rate of inflation.
"The prime minister set out his position on the budget on
Friday in his press conference. He's made it clear he's willing
to do a deal on the budget in November, so long as that is the
right deal for British taxpayers," the spokesman added.
The German government also rejected on Monday a report in
the Financial Times which said Chancellor Angela Merkel may
threaten to cancel the summit unless Britain shifts its stance
.