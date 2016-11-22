LONDON Nov 22 Britain's finance minister will
say on Wednesday that he is reducing a benefits squeeze for
low-paid workers, but that fixing the public finances and
improving productivity are the best ways to improve living
standards.
The Treasury said Philip Hammond, Britain's chancellor of
the exchequer, would announce that low-paid workers would lose
tax credits at a slightly slower pace as their earnings rise,
softening some of the impact of a sharp rise in inflation caused
by the Brexit hit to the pound.
In another attempt to address the frustrations of "just
about managing" families who have been promised help by Prime
Minister Theresa May, Hammond will take steps to make more
housing available to low-income renters and buyers.
The government will earmark 1.4 billion pounds of new
funding to help build 40,000 new homes over the next five years,
the Treasury statement said.
There will also be a ban on letting agencies imposing fees
on tenants, a complaint of many renters.
But the Treasury said Hammond would emphasise that the best
way to improve living standards was by fixing the public
finances and boosting Britain's low productivity growth.
On productivity, the Treasury said Hammond would announce
billions of pounds' worth of help for research and development.
In the run-up to Wednesday's announcement, Hammond has also
announced new funding for road building and broadband networks.
($1 = 0.8056 pounds)
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)