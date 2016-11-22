* Minimum wage to rise to 7.50 pounds from 7.20
* Tax credits to taper off more slowly as earnings rise
* Focus still on fixing public finances and boosting
productivity
(Adds opposition Labour party, Resolution Foundation)
By William Schomberg
LONDON, Nov 22 Britain's finance minister will
say on Wednesday that he is raising the minimum wage and taking
the edge off a benefits squeeze for low earners, but fixing the
public finances will be a bigger priority as the country gets
ready for Brexit.
In the first detailed economic policy announcement of the
new government at 1230 GMT, Philip Hammond will focus on
tackling a still large budget deficit and injecting dynamism
into the world's fifth-biggest economy, his office said.
When he became finance minister in July, a few weeks after
the vote to leave the European Union, Hammond said Britain might
need a "fiscal reset," raising the prospect of a big shift in
economic policy towards more public spending or large tax cuts.
But so far, the economy has held up better than expected to
the initial Brexit shock and Hammond has said he wants to keep
his powder dry for tougher times that probably lie ahead as
Britain proceeds with its divorce from the EU.
The Treasury said that the minimum wage, known as the
National Living Wage, would rise to 7.50 pounds an hour from
April. That is up from 7.20 pounds now, but represents only a
small step towards an existing target of 9 pounds by 2020.
The Treasury also said in a statement that low-paid workers
would lose tax credits at a slightly slower pace as their
earnings rise, softening some of the impact of a sharp rise in
inflation caused by the Brexit hit to the pound.
In another attempt to address the frustrations of "just
about managing" families, many of whom voted for Brexit and who
have been promised help by Prime Minister Theresa May, Hammond
will take steps to make more homes available to low-income
renters and buyers.
The government will earmark 1.4 billion pounds of new
funding to help build 40,000 new homes over the next five years,
the Treasury said. There will also be a crackdown on fees
imposed on tenants, a bitter complaint of many renters.
The opposition Labour Party said the measures were "too
little, too late" to help hard-up families, whose incomes have
stagnated for a decade.
Torsten Bell, director of the Resolution Foundation, a think
tank which focuses on issues facing low-earning households, said
of the benefits change in a Tweet: "All support for just
managing families is to be welcomed but after this small tweak
they will still be the big losers over next few years."
"HIGHLY CONSTRAINED"
Alongside the measures to help low earners, the Treasury
said Hammond would emphasise that the best way to improve living
standards was by fixing the public finances and boosting
Britain's low productivity growth.
His predecessor George Osborne brought the budget deficit
down from 10 percent of gross domestic product in 2010 to 4
percent in the financial year which ended in March.
But it remains among the highest of the world's rich nations
and Hammond has said public debt levels, equivalent to 84
percent of GDP last year, are "eye-wateringly large".
Although he has dropped Osborne's target of turning the
deficit into a surplus by 2020, Hammond has stressed he will not
go soft on the public finances.
"This economy does need investment but it also needs us to
maintain credibility with markets," he told ITV television on
Sunday. "We are highly constrained in how we can approach this.
We need to do it cautiously and appropriately."
Britain's budget forecasters are likely to say the
government will have to borrow around 100 billion pounds more
over the next five years than they forecast in March, mostly
because of Brexit, according to forecasts by economists.
The Office for Budget Responsibility is also expected to
chop its forecasts for economic growth in the coming years.
Despite the bleak outlook, the forecasts could bolster
Hammond's argument that Britain must consider all options for
its future relationship with the EU.
Other ministers have proposed a tougher approach to the
Brexit negotiations, raising the prospect of more restrictions
for exporters and unsettling investors who have pushed down the
value of pound further in recent weeks.
On productivity, the Treasury said Hammond would announce
billions of pounds' worth of help for research and development.
In the run-up to Wednesday's announcement, Hammond has also
announced new funding for road building and broadband networks.
Economists fear that the economy's ability to grow could be
further limited if Brexit hurts corporate investment and the
flow of skilled workers to Britain.
