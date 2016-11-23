LONDON Nov 23 Britain's finance minister Philip
Hammond said on Wednesday he would launch a fund to invest 23
billion pounds ($28.58 billion) in rail, telecoms and housing
infrastructure over the next five years.
The National Productivity Investment Fund would be spent on
infrastructure and research and development, the chancellor said
in his first Autumn Statement address to Parliament.
In March, the government's National Infrastructure Delivery
Plan 2016-2021 had flagged a pipeline of projects worth some 483
billion pounds across a range of sectors that need to be
delivered.
Hammond said the government would invest between 1 and 1.2
percent of gross domestic product on economic infrastructure
from 2020, compared with 0.8 percent currently.
($1 = 0.8047 pounds)
