LONDON Nov 23 Britain will raise insurance
premium tax by two percentage points to 12 percent from June
2017, finance minister Philip Hammond said in his budget
statement on Wednesday, the third increase in less than two
years.
The latest rise in the tax rate on home and motor insurance
premiums represents a doubling in the rate compared with less
than two years ago. The taxes are usually passed directly to
policyholders.
Insurance executives have criticised the tax rises, which
contributed to a sharp rise in motor insurance premiums in
recent quarters.
However, the government will bring forward legislation to
cut the "unacceptably high" number of whiplash claims on motor
insurance policies, the finance ministry said in a statement,
adding that would cut annual motor premiums in England and Wales
by around 40 pounds ($50).
"This is a classic case of the government giving with one
hand, in the form of whiplash reforms, and taking with another,"
insurer AXA UK said in a statement.
"The affordability of insurance is being fundamentally
threatened. The country is already underinsured and ever rising
insurance taxation could have the unintended consequence of
making this situation even worse."
Shares in motor insurers Admiral and Direct Line
were down around 1 percent at 1352 GMT, underperforming
the FTSE 100 index.
