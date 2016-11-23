* Fees paid for checking references, contract-signing
* 4.3 million households to benefit -government
* Move comes after more tax, regulation on small landlords
* Landlords say costs could be passed on in higher rents
By Kate Holton and Costas Pitas
LONDON, Nov 23 Shares in leading estate agents
tumbled on Wednesday after Britain said it would ban one-off
tenant fees to try to bring down the cost of renting, the latest
move to hit landlords.
Rising housing costs have become a major political issue in
Britain as successive governments have failed to build enough
homes to meet demand. Many younger people now rent for longer or
stay with their parents to save up a deposit to buy.
The ban will be welcomed by millions of households who have
had to absorb rises in private rents at more than double the
rate of inflation over the past two years.
Tenant fees, which go towards the cost of conducting
viewings, verifying references and drawing up contracts, have
become an increasingly important money-earner for the industry,
averaging 337 pounds ($417), according to independent group
Citizens Advice.
"We're delighted with the government's decision to ban
them," said Campbell Robb, the Chief Executive of charity
Shelter, which helps people struggling with bad housing and
homelessness.
"This will make a huge difference to all those scraping by
in our expensive, unstable renting market," he said.
But some landlords have suggested the cost of this move,
which already applies in Scotland, could be passed on to tenants
as higher rents.
The ban, to be announced by finance minister Philip Hammond
in his budget statement later on Wednesday, would be the latest
measure to try to cool the rental market after a property tax
hike in April on houses bought by buy-to-let landlords.
The government has already said it would give the Bank of
England the power to regulate buy-to-let mortgages and that it
will limit the amount of tax relief available to landlords.
Shares in Foxtons, a symbol of London's booming
property market known for its chain of coffee shop-style outlets
and fleet of Mini cars, plunged 11 percent in early trading.
Countrywide shares fell 7 percent and shares in online
agent Purplebricks were down more than 4 percent.
Foxtons said earlier this year that its full-year earnings
would fall as sales revenues were hit by the Brexit vote but it
has continued to benefit from strong lettings revenue which rose
modestly in the third quarter.
A Foxtons' spokesman said the ban was unexpected and it
would now review the impact on its business.
Other industry representatives suggested that the loss of
the fees would be recovered through rent increases.
"This decision is a crowd-pleaser, which will not help
renters in the long-term," Managing Director of the Association
of Residential Letting Agents David Cox said.
"If fees are banned, these costs will be passed onto
landlords, who will need to recoup the costs elsewhere,
inevitably through higher rents," he said.
($1 = 0.8083 pounds)
(Editing by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)