LONDON Nov 23 The British government will have
to borrow an extra 16 billion pounds ($20 billion) over the next
five years to make up for the impact of lower immigration
following the Brexit vote, Britain's independent budget
forecasters said on Wednesday.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) also said it did
not expect the government to meet its target of reducing annual
net migration to below 100,000, even with tighter immigration
rules following its exit from the European Union.
Immigration played a key role in the debate ahead of
Britain's June 23 referendum, and Prime Minister Theresa May has
said the vote was a message that migration cannot continue at
its current levels.
She has reiterated a pledge made by her predecessor David
Cameron to reduce annual net migration to below 100,000.
The trade-off between reducing migration and maintaining as
much access as possible to the EU's markets will be central to
the coming Brexit negotiations.
The OBR said that if the referendum had not happened, it
would have revised up the amount of migration it expected, due
to higher-than-projected net migration in the year to March.
Net migration to Britain during that period was 327,000
people, and if Britain had voted to stay in the EU, the OBR
would have forecast migration to continue at this rate.
This would have reduced borrowing, it said. Instead, it
predicted that annual net migration would fall to 185,000 people
by 2021, increasing borrowing every year. The annual cost to the
public finances of lower migration would reach 5.9 billion
pounds in 2020-21, the OBR said.
"That largely reflects weaker tax receipts through a smaller
and slightly older population, marginally offset by slightly
lower welfare spending," the OBR said in a report published
alongside finance minister Philip Hammond's first budget update.
It also said that without the referendum result, the effect
of higher migration would have added around 0.2 percentage
points a year to potential output growth and boosted per capita
output, as migrants were more likely to be of working age.
The OBR said that in the absence of any detailed information
about the government's aims for its Brexit deal, it had made
several assumptions on which to base its five-year forecasts.
"Our central forecast assumes that the UK adopts a tighter
migration regime than that currently in place, but not
sufficiently tight to reduce net inward migration to the desired
tens of thousands," it said.
The OBR, which assumed Britain would leave the EU in April
2019 following two years of formal exit talks, said it had also
based its forecasts on Britain's trading regime being less open
following Brexit.
It said that, based on a range of external studies on
possible trade regimes, it had assumed "that the negotiation of
new trading arrangements with the EU and others slows the pace
of import and export growth for the next 10 years".
