LONDON Nov 23 Finance minister Philip Hammond
is using his first detailed policy announcement to help prepare
the British economy for "a new chapter", a spokeswoman for Prime
Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
Hammond outlined his message for the "Autumn Statement",
which is due to be unveiled later on Wednesday, to a meeting of
May's top ministers.
"The chancellor set out how this is focused on preparing and
supporting the economy as we begin writing a new chapter in our
country's history," the spokeswoman said.
She said Hammond had told ministers there was a "particular
emphasis on raising productivity and by that this is addressing
an issue which fundamentally means people in the UK are working
longer hours for less pay compared to our comparative
countries".
