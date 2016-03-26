By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 26 The campaign for Britain to
leave the EU has been backed by 250 business leaders including
the former chief executive of HSBC, the Vote Leave group said on
Saturday, hoping to counter the view that UK businesses back
staying in the bloc.
The camps arguing for and against Britain staying in the
European Union ahead of a referendum on British membership on
June 23 have both made the economic impact of a 'Brexit' a
cornerstone of their campaigns.
Last month, the bosses at more than a third of Britain's
biggest companies including oil giants Shell and BP
, and its largest telecoms group BT said leaving
the EU would put jobs and investment at risk.
On Saturday, Vote Leave, one of the groups supporting a
British exit, unveiled its own list of backers including Michael
Geoghegan, former Chief Executive of HSBC Group, John Caudwell,
founder of Phones4U and Tim Martin, the boss of pubs group JD
Wetherspoon.
"With our growing list of business supporters, Vote Leave
will make that case that whilst the EU might be good for big
multinationals, for smaller businesses it acts as a job
destruction regulatory machine," Matthew Elliott, Chief
Executive of Vote Leave, said.
Vote Leave also said it was forming a Business Council to
argue that EU membership was holding back business.
That group will be headed by John Longworth who quit as
director general of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC)
lobbying group after he spoke out in favour of leaving the EU,
accusing Prime Minister David Cameron of trying to scare voters
into backing his case to stay in the bloc.
Meanwhile the Times newspaper reported that hedge funds were
planning to use exit polls to make big profits on the day of the
referendum.
Under electoral law, it is illegal to publish the results of
such polls while people are still voting but a private poll
could allow traders to exploit moves in the currency market,
with sterling expected to rise sharply against the dollar on the
back of an "In" vote but decline if Britons vote for an exit.
Sterling fell to multi-year lows this week on a perceived
rise in the chances of an EU exit, and on companies and fund
investors hedging against it, though the currency later
steadied.
"There is a lot of interest around Brexit, particularly from
the big U.S. funds," one unnamed broker told the Times.
The odds of a Brexit narrowed on Tuesday as the Brussels
bombings were seen boosting the 'Out' campaign.
(editing by John Stonestreet)