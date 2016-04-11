By Kylie MacLellan
| LONDON, April 11
LONDON, April 11 Britain's electoral watchdog
has issued fresh guidance for businesses on how to ensure they
do not fall foul of campaign spending rules in the run-up to a
June 23 referendum on membership of the European Union.
Earlier this month, several leading banks told Reuters they
had taken legal advice on how to make sure they comply with
electoral rules, with some issuing guidance to staff on how to
avoid breaching them.
Electoral law bars all organisations and individuals from
spending more than 10,000 pounds ($14,223) on influencing the
outcome during the campaign, unless they formally register as
campaigners.
Ahead of the start of the official campaign period on April
15, the Electoral Commission issued a 5-page factsheet on
Monday, giving a range of examples to help organisations
determine what kind of spending would fall under the rules.
"Many of your activities will not meet the test for
referendum spending. Business as usual activities are not
usually aimed at voters and may not reach a value judgement on
the two outcomes at the referendum," the guidance said.
"You will need to decide whether your spending is intended
to, or is otherwise in connection with, promoting or bringing
about a particular outcome in the referendum."
The commission said research reports that make a judgement
on which referendum outcome is preferred, or use positive or
negative language rather than taking a neutral tone are more
likely to count as referendum campaigning.
It also asked businesses to consider the audience for such
reports, pointing out those promoted online or to the media
rather than just clients could be seen as seeking to influence
the wider voting public.
Spending on surveys used to gather information to promote
one side of the debate will count as referendum spending, the
watchdog said, while holding an event where speakers from both
sides of the argument are represented is unlikely to.
Providing professional advice which is connected to the
referendum, or a company mentioning the potential risks of the
vote in its annual report are both within the rules, as long as
they do not seek to bring about a particular outcome.
Events looking at how organisations prepare for the result
of the vote are unlikely to count as referendum spending unless
they make a value judgement on which outcome is preferred, it
added.
(Editing by Stephen Addison)