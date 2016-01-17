LONDON Jan 17 The chief executive of one of the
world's biggest firms Royal Dutch Shell warned on
Sunday that the oil and gas company would be negatively impacted
were Britons to back leaving the European Union in a referendum.
Prime Minister David Cameron is renegotiating his country's
membership of the 28-member trading bloc and could reach a deal
with EU partners at a summit next month, paving the way for a
public vote as soon as June.
Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told the Sunday Times
newspaper that the Anglo-Dutch firm, which is currently seeking
shareholder approval for its bid to acquire Britain's BG Group
, could suffer were Britain to leave the bloc.
"We are a company with a strong heritage in the UK and on
the Continent. There would be a real break between the two,
which would affect freedom of movement of staff, trade - we
would be impacted," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
"There will be a path of divergence, and that will have all
sorts of inefficiencies. That's not good for companies like ours
that thrive by there being no barriers. That is a fundamental
economic aspect of it."
Several large British businesses have spoken out in favour
of the EU, often due to tariff-less trade which they benefit
from, although many smaller firms have criticised the bloc for
imposing what they argue are costly regulations.
Van Beurden also said the firm's $48 billion bid for BG
Group, which has faced shareholder criticism as the oil price
drops to a 12-year low, made sense and that he hoped that it
would be approved by more than a "narrow margin."
"This deal makes sense if over the next 20-30 years the oil
price is above the low $60s. At that level it is value
accretive. I think that's an entirely reasonable, sensible risk
to take," he said.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)