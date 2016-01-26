LONDON Jan 26 Airline easyJet will
campaign for Britain to stay in the European Union, with its
chief executive telling consumers that membership encourages low
cost travel between European cities.
Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged to renegotiate
Britain's ties with Europe and then allow voters a referendum on
EU membership by the end of 2017.
Stepping into a highly charged political debate, easyJet
said the EU was good for its business and its customers.
"We will do everything we can to make sure that consumers
understand that they are far better off within the EU when it
comes to connectivity and low fares," easyJet's chief executive
Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday.
McCall is part of the pro-European lobby group, "Britain
Stronger in Europe", headed by former Marks & Spencer chief
executive Stuart Rose. EasyJet would not be shy about its
support, McCall said.
"We are very much happy to talk in favour of Britain
remaining in the EU," she said in a conference call with
financial analysts.
Rival budget airline Ryanair has also urged Britain
to stay in the EU.
Several large British businesses have spoken out in favour
of the EU, often due to the benefits of tariff-less trade. Many
smaller firms have criticised the bloc for imposing what they
argue are costly regulations.
easyJet operates over 600 routes, many of which are in the
EU, with flights which connect London, Edinburgh and Bristol
with European hubs such Paris, Geneva and Rome.
"We think it would be very difficult for our government to
negotiate with 27 other member states to get the flying rights
that we have today within the EU," McCall said.
EasyJet has detailed contingency plans in place, however,
should voters opt for Britain to leave the EU.
"We have a plan but it's not a plan that we will discuss
overtly," she said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Keith Weir)