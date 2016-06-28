By Kate Holton
| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 Britain is heading for an
economic disaster and Chinese investors have already pulled
investments in the wake of Britain's vote to exit the European
Union, Richard Branson, the boss of Virgin Group said.
The billionaire entrepreneur said his
airline-through-finance group had cancelled a "very big" deal
since the vote which would have involved some 3,000 jobs.
He also said some Chinese businesses were now reconsidering
their business strategy in Britain. Several top economists,
including at Goldman Sachs, say the referendum decision could
trigger a recession within the year.
"I met with a group of Chinese businessmen yesterday morning
who have invested heavily in England and who are now going to
stop investing and withdraw investments they've already made,"
Branson told the Guardian newspaper.
Branson's comments came as other business leaders spelt out
the impact of turmoil in global markets and the collapse in
sterling. The pound fell to a 31-year low against the dollar
following Friday's vote, but has recovered slightly.
Warren East, chief executive of Rolls-Royce, Britain's
biggest manufacturer, told a conference organised by the Times
newspaper on Tuesday that while day-to-day operations would not
be affected, a lack of visibility was the company's biggest
challenge.
"The uncertainty will last years, not months," he said.
Rolls Royce, which supplies aircraft engines to Boeing and
Airbus, generates two-thirds of its revenue outside of the
28-member bloc.
Martin Sorrell, chief executive of the world's biggest
advertising group WPP, said Brexit would accelerate the
company's existing strategy of placing a greater focus on fast
growing emerging markets and digital business.
"The implications for jobs in the short term are serious,"
he said, adding that it could take 10 years for Britain to
renegotiate new trade agreements.
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS
Other CEOs stressed the collapse of valuations and the fall
in the value of the pound would open up new avenues.
Guo Guangchang, the billionaire co-founder and chairman of
Fosun Group, China's biggest private conglomerate which owns a
stake in British travel company Thomas Cook, told Reuters
that the group's interest in investing in Britain and Europe had
increased in the wake of the British referendum.
"Volatility is a friend not an enemy. Market volatility and
panic will probably bring better investment opportunities. So we
are increasingly looking for development opportunities in Europe
and particularly in the UK," Guo said.
A weaker pound could benefit some, with online grocer Ocado
saying it could help it secure a long-awaited overseas
licensing deal and spell an end to food price deflation which
has held back sales for British supermarket chains.
Dido Harding, chief executive of mobile operator TalkTalk
, struck a note of defiance: "What doesn't kill you
makes you stronger. I refuse to be doom and gloom."
Gavin Patterson, chief executive of BT, however, said
some British businesses would fail.
"I see this as a moment of opportunity there are going
to be businesses that don't make it through this (the fallout
from Brexit)," he said.
(Additional reporting by Michael Holden, James Davey and Andrew
MacAskill in London and Jason Subler in Beijing; Writing by
